A transsexual Superman? DC Comics’ plans could include telling a story with Conner Kent about her goal of becoming a woman.

They want to make a transsexual Superman story. More specifically, a story about Conner Kent, also known as Superboy in DC Comics. Apparently, Magdalene Visaggio, a comic book writer nominated for the Eisner Awards, has revealed that she has a project in mind to tell the story of the young superman identified as a trans woman.

Magdalene Visaggio posted a link to Dropbox, which included a detailed document describing her proposal for transformar a Conner Kent en Skyrocket. This would take the character on a journey of self-discovery to ultimately become Connie Lara Kent. In this way, the young Superman or Superboy would narrate his female identification story.

“I love Conner Kent and he deserves better than being Jonathan Kent’s second-in-command Superman,” said Magdalene Visaggio. “My plan next is a radical new direction for the character that honors his connection to Superman’s legacy, while also giving him the opportunity to find his own place in the DC Universe.”

“In the same way, I would also find a new name,” added the DC Comics writer. “This release is a master plan for a story that will never happen.” At this time, the publisher has no plans to greenlight a story like this. However, who knows if in a few months or a few years he will decide to go for a narrative like that.

The alternative history of transsexual Superman

This story by Magdalene Visaggio would have narrated Conner Kent’s journey to the year 14,000 and his becoming the Superman of the future. A future that completely forgot about him, before returning to the present and setting off in search of his own Metropolis. This leads Superboy to a Kryptonian transformation chamber, where he becomes Connie Kent..

“From a narrative perspective, I think this is as natural a move as Iceman coming out,” said Magdalene Visaggio. “As a trans woman, I have to be clear that this is very common, and it is not a story that people tell in the media very often.” Can you imagine something like this in the DC Universe? It would be very groundbreaking.

“Taking Conner Kent in search of his personal identity would absolutely shake up this whole issue,” the screenwriter said about the debate about transsexual Superman. “The person who comes out on the other side would be significantly different, no matter what. And forcing her to reckon with herself rather than her legacy provides a powerful message.”