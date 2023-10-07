Shell has launched an advertising campaign to promote up to 25% more expensive gasoline using a Fortnite map.

The creative branch of Fortnitethe very famous battle royale from Epic Games, is used to create all kinds of maps and game experiences, but also to advertise y marketing. Shellone of the largest fuel companies in the world, has been working with Fortnite content creators to sell your gasoline more expensive through an in-game advertising campaign.

The oil giant has collaborated with influencers such as Chica, Punisher o Astrobounder since this past summer in a campaign that he has named Shell Ultimate Road Trips, consisting of promoting a Fortnite map that has the same name, in which, among other things, he stops at a gas station to refuel using his combustible premium Shell V-Power Nitro+.

An initiative that aims to promote Shell V-Power Nitro+ gasoline, 25% more expensive than their more traditional proposals, and connect with a younger audience more concerned about the environment. Its main field of action has been Twitch, although everything revolves around the map created in Fortnite, whose description also invites you to share screenshots playing it with the hashtag #ShellRoadTrips.

And battle royale stopped being just a game a long time ago. Initiatives like this, or the enormous collaborations and events it has done, show that brands know the potential it hasand that can be key to attracting younger audiences, even if it is to promote even more expensive gasoline.

