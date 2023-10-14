Unfortunately, the world is witnessing another major armed confrontation in the Middle East. Israel and Palestine are in conflict and there are people who are taking advantage of the situation to share fake news using video games.

Thanks to the realism that video games can offer, in many cases cinematic scenes or even gameplay can look like a video from the real world. History lets us see that war games are the favorite games that people take advantage of to spread false news in times of war.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Arma 3 videos spread uncertainty about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

As usual, there are already videos showing bombings or clashes between Israel and Palestine, but they never really happened, but are instead scenes from the Arma 3 video game.

This is not the first time this has happened; In fact, Arma 3 is one of the favorite games that people use to create fake videos that they pass off as real, regardless of the war conflict and without knowing that it is actually a hoax.

While Arma 3 is a 2013 game and may not be as realistic, its flexibility makes it the preferred choice for making fake videos. This is based on the mods, which allow users to recreate any scenario they like in the game, such as the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Bohemia Interactive condemned fake videos made with Arma 3

As on other occasions, the studio developing the title, Bohemia Interactive, condemned this misuse of its game and acknowledged again that it cannot cover the Sun with a finger and that it is useless to eliminate every fake video made with Arma 3, so it is better cooperate with users and media such as AFP, Reuters and others to help you verify if the video was captured on Arma 3.

“It’s disheartening for us to see the game we all love being used in this way,” Bohemia Interactive said.

Likewise, the studio asked Arma 3 content creators and players to use the mods responsibly and make it clear that the videos they share are from the game.

Bohemia Interactive finds the use of Arma 3 to create fake news discouraging

“The developers of the game development studio Bohemia Interactive would like to discuss the recent circulation of videos that were originally captured from the game Arma 3, and falsely used as footage of real-life conflicts, mainly from the current war in Ukraine or the conflict Palestinian-Israeli. These home videos have the potential to go viral and are shared massively by social media users, sometimes even by popular media or official government institutions around the world,” the Czech studio said.

Fortunately, there are accounts that are dedicated to verifying the material and helping users realize that the video they are watching is fake, as Twitter user (X) and CNN journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh has done.

There are several fake videos of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict made in Arma 3 (image via Twitter)

There are several fake videos of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict made in Arma 3 (image via Twitter)

How to distinguish a fake video captured in a video game from a real one?

Additionally, Bohemia Interactive shared a list of key indicators that will help people distinguish a fake video from a real one. Some examples are recordings in low resolution and at night so as not to show that it is footage captured from a video game.

Below you can see the complete list of points that reveal that a video is not real, but generated from a video game, according to Bohemia Interactive.

In case you missed it: Even Hideo Kojima has been a victim of fake news; The media treated him as a communist.

Very low resolution Shaky or unstable camera Recording occurs at night or in the dark No sound No moving people Sometimes it is possible to see the user interface Unnatural artificial or particle effects Little realism in vehicles, uniforms and equipment

What do you think of the use of Arma 3 as a generator of fake news? Tell us in the comments.

Arma 3 is available on PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: Arma 3: Now available

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News