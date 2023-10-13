They use Arma 3 to spread hoaxes about the war between Israel and Palestine, although Bohemia Interactive is already aware of this and thanks fans for their help in addressing the problem on social networks.

Bohemia is aware that Arma 3 for PC and Steam Deck is being used -again- to spread hoaxes of the armed conflict between Israel-Palestine, thank goodness the game is not on Xbox, PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch…

And when we say again, it is because it was not the first time and it may not be the last. The first time was because of the War in Ukraine and Russia, but it happened again when a former US Army general confused reality with a video game.

The RRSS are once again doing something that seemed forgotten, but that many insist on perpetuating. There are users who try to confuse the rest using Arma 3 videos as if it were the war between Israel and Palestine.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

“It is disheartening for us to see the game we all love being used in this way,” declared the Czech independent studio Bohemia Interactive.

“While we have found ways to address this issue somewhat effectively by cooperating closely with leading fact-checking agencies, unfortunately we are unable to fully mitigate it.

We can see many of you actively helping to discredit such videos on social media and we thank you for that,” but sometimes it’s not enough.

Arma 3 takes place in a fictional conflict in 2035, but has cooding tools that allow users to create and share custom military scenarios, weapons, game modes, and vehicles.

According to Bohemia, There are more than 20,000 mods for Arma 3 in the Steam Workshop. The video – according to VGC – shows two helicopters shot down by missiles and is seen in Twitter how they try to make it happen Hamas attack on the Israeli army.

A mod has been ‘cazadp’ as responsible for custom map and logo

Reuters did intercept the video in the red social de Elon Musk and they were able to find the original YouTube account that published it under the war investigations in real life.

According to what they indicate and can be verified, this was published days before Hamas launched the loud and well-known surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7.

To make matters worse, Bohemia has published a blog that includes a checklist that can be used to help distinguish in-game videos from real-world images.

They use Arma 3 to spread fake news about the conflict between Israel and Palestinebut it won’t be the last time it happens…