In the United Kingdom they seem to be quite tired of streaming services with IPTV channels, since several organizations focused on the broadcasting of content have come together to fight with a practice that brings together a large part of the citizens of the British country. And the campaign has focused on highlighting a series of alleged dangers that users of IPTV services supposedly suffer when using these types of solutions. But is it really so?

IPTV are evil

From the hand of giants like Sky, Premier League or one’s own UK Intellectual Property Officeamong others, the BeStreamWise website was born, which is nothing more than an information portal that will try to raise awareness among users of the dangers of using IPTVs. According to studies carried out, these types of services collect personal information from users, in many cases causing data theft and, ultimately, leaving the door open for cybercriminals to roam freely.

And, according to the campaign, streaming services that offer free content cannot be too good to be true. But to what extent is this statement true?

A fashion that never stops

The use of links with live broadcasts of paid events is a practice that is the order of the day for all users. Regardless of the level of Internet and computer knowledge in general, any user can search for “watch champions match free online” and find results. The problem is finding the right link, and that is where this campaign probably points to the problem.

There are many portals with strange intentions that install malware and unwanted programs supposedly promising the live broadcast of a sporting event. However, this is not the general trend, and most users already know by now where to go to obtain this type of content.

Can your data be stolen?

It is possible that there are fraudulent portals that directly affect the security of users, but as explained in TorrentFreak, the studies carried out by the campaign have not been shared, and a clear conclusion cannot be drawn about how many users were affected, how were affected and exactly what type of content they were looking for.

To further decorate the campaign, they carried out a experiment in the middle of London Paddington station, where an alleged commercial offered those present a free lifetime subscription to a streaming service. There, interested parties were invited to enter their personal data in exchange for the subscription, but what they finally received was a notice that they had freely offered their data with the message “You just let the criminals in.”

The point here is that a citizen who walks through Paddington station and sees a large public stand set up inside the station with complete naturalness and attracting attention will never think that it is a threat in a safe place like It is the enclosure itself. In fact, no criminal would attract attention in that way and look for victims so blatantly, so the experiment does not exactly fit the purpose.

A desperate measure

The conclusion we can draw is that organizations and companies focused on paid broadcasts are quite affected by this type of practices, however, they are focusing on criminalizing a method that is nothing more than the public response to the abusive rates they offer. with their services.

Fuente: BeStreamWise

Via: Torrent Freak