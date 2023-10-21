You can now consult everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It’s one of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s big Nintendo Direct. We have already offered you our analysis and the complete guide to the game, and now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, Digital Foundry has subjected this game to technical testing, revealing its performance on Nintendo Switch. This is confirmed:

The review covers performance and resolution (1080p in TV mode and 720p in laptop mode at almost constant 60 fps). Mario’s movement in Wonder is compared to previous games in the series, highlighting his greatly improved sense of momentum. It discusses how Wonder uses keyframes to emulate the look and feel of sprite-based NES and SNES games. It is suggested that Wonder is the long-awaited successor to Super Mario World, with a touch of Super Mario Bros 3. The review highly recommends the game and states that they are very satisfied with its performance.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans.

