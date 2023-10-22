We are actually talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his terrible shiny encounter.

Shiny Pokémon are treated in different ways than usual based on having a different color palette than usual., with really low probabilities of appearance. Although their abilities in combat are exactly the same as those of their common forms, they are highly appreciated by players taking into account their rarity, leading to hunts for colorful Pokémon or the most varied methods to get hold of one of them.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the user DRUNK__SOULS shows a terrible encounter with a Shiny Litwick, as the Ghost-type Pokémon is eventually weakened on its own, preventing his capture. This is surprising, since this Pokémon made use of the movement “Legacy”, which decreases the opponent’s statistics but makes the user immediately weaker. It is certainly surprising.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared in this link. Here you can see it:

PSA: Litwick learns memento in the DLC, Save. Your. Game. First.

byu/DRUNK__SOULS inPokemonScarletViolet

