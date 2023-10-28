Sources assure that recent layoffs and the crisis What PlayStation is going through is due, above all, to its attempt to bet on games as a service. Fans of the brand believe that it is a mistake and one of the company’s most controversial decisions, as it can affect its future in the short and long term.

According to a report, Sony is aware of the discontent of players and their developers regarding this game model. For this reason, it is said that the company will change focus and that he already has an alternative plan.

PlayStation would rely more on third parties and bet less on games as a service

Various resetera users discussed and criticized the approach of PlayStation and Sony in the games as a service. Everyone was struck by the statements of a user known as Head on the Block, who stated that several studios are working on productions of this type, and that some of them were forced to do so.

The most interesting thing is that, according to its sources, Sony will change its strategy and allow third parties to work with its franchises in a more open way. He stated that SEGA and Bandai Namco they are supposedly working with PlayStation IP.

Thus, the company would somewhat reduce its focus on games as a service and allow third parties to take care of this or other types of projects.

Head on the Block states that this adjustment will take time to materialize, so the changes and results would arrive in a matter of years. Lastly, he hinted that SEGA could work on a new Wipeout. It is important to mention that this is a simple rumor that has not been supported by any other source.

“Almost every studio listed here is or was working on a game as a service, some actually forced. The rumor is that Sony is changing course and turning to third parties to pick up some IPs,” the source said.

If so, there is a possibility that the PlayStation Studios have the opportunity to focus on single-player titles while third parties take care of games as a service. It could also happen that partners take charge of smaller productions based on PlayStation IPs, while Sony studios remain focused on games as a service. However, we remind you that nothing is confirmed for now.

PlayStation would change its strategy after dissatisfaction with games as a service

