In the 50s and 60s of the last century, several Western countries took thousands of aerial photos with satellites and airplanes, in the middle of the Cold War. Some archaeologists have studied these photographs… and have discovered about 400 Roman forts and fortresses more than 2,000 years old.

At the end of World War II, the United States and its allies, and the Soviet Union and its allies, were at opposite political extremes, so a Cold War began: commercial and technological blockades, espionage, sabotage, nuclear threat… .

This Cold War ended in the 90s with Gorbachev’s Perestroika, where the Soviet Union was divided into numerous countries, and Russia began the path of democracy.

All that was lost, and now we are at the beginning of Cold War 2.0, because the human being is the only animal that stumbles twice over the same stone, and is condemned to repeat the mistakes of History.

Photos from the Cold War, an archaeological treasure

During this period, Allied countries took thousands of aerial photographs of “enemy” countries.

In the 50s and 60s the first satellites already existed, although most of the photos were taken from spy planes, so they are taken from a closer distance than the photos on Google Maps.

After the end of the Cold War, these photos began to be declassified. They have been available for years, but no one had decided to study them from an archaeological point of view… Until now.

Researchers at Dartmouth College have studied the images in depth, looking for one very specific thing: Roman fortresses. And what they have discovered has left them speechless: 396 2,000-year-old Roman forts scattered across the deserts and steppes of Syria and Iraq:

Cambridge University Press

These Roman forts are square-shaped and measure between 50 and 80 meters on each side. So they could house hundreds of troops.

Unfortunately, many of these photos are over 60 years old, and modern photos have been proven to many of these forts no longer exist. Either they have completely deteriorated due to the action of the climate, or they have been intentionally destroyed and in their place you can see urban areas or crops.

Cambridge University Press

As these archaeologists explain in a study published in Cambridge University Press, This discovery completely changes the usefulness of Roman forts and fortresses.as we knew them.

Historians thought that these fortresses were used to guard the borders and repel barbarian invasions. But These forts are scattered throughout the Roman territory of the time in Syria, they are not on the border.

The study suggests that strengths were used to facilitate the movement of troops, and even as rest, supply and protection posts for commercial caravans who came from the East. They believe that their purpose was to promote and protect trade, not to protect the border as was believed.

The almost 400 fortresses of the Roman Empire from 2,000 years ago located in Syria and Iraq, thanks to aerial photos from the Cold War, can change the concept we had of Roman forts. In addition to a military purpose, they could also have a commercial purpose, protecting merchant caravans.