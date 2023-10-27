Despite being super powerful, Captain Marvel can’t handle the villain of The Marvels and now we know why.

Is Captain Marvel the most powerful in the MCU? This question is complicated because there are incredibly strong heroes like Thor, Scarlet Witch, Hulk, Doctor Strange or Vision. But the villainess Dar-Benn is on par with her and may even surpass them. But… How is it possible? Now we know more details about everything they have prepared in The Marvels.

The answer to all this lies in an exciting TV spot for The Marvels, giving us a dose of what to expect from this upcoming MCU sequel in just 30 seconds.

Here we leave it to you.

This is the start of a new beginning. Captain Marvel returns in #TheMarvelsonly in theaters November 10.

This preview, in addition to showing us new sequences of the three heroines in action, presents us with a crucial confrontation between Carol Danvers and Dar-Benn, the villain of the movie The Marvels, who reveals how she plans to confront the supposedly “invincible” Captain Marvel.

While the Kree are known for being formidable warriors, none of them, even the most powerful, would seem to rival Carol Danvers in a direct fight. However, the preview gives us a glimpse of Dar-Benn, who defiantly tells Captain Marvel that his powers “only make me stronger.” This suggests that her bracelet and her matter-altering hammer could wreak havoc on the heroine. So, the combination of those two objects is what makes it on par with the most powerful ones.

Anticipation is at an all-time high as The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10, with the review embargo lifting on November 8. So you will have to be careful with SPOILERS.

Captain Marvel in The Marvels

What is it about?

The Marvels promise an exciting meeting and an unusual collaboration. Since Carol Danvers has left the oppression of the Kree behind and has faced the Supreme Intelligence. However, the events triggered by her actions have left the universe in a chaotic state. Her duties take her into a wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary group, resulting in a power connection with two notable figures: Kamala Khan, known as Ms. Marvel, and SABER astronaut and niece of Captain Carol. Monica Rambeau. Together, they must join forces and learn to collaborate to save the universe.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the cast features Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh.

While we wait for the premiere of The Marvels, you can see the rest of the UCM installments where Captain Marvel appears on Disney Plus.

