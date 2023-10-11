New explanation for the failure of Inhumans and why it was made outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Inhumans television series became a sad episode in Marvel history and is now returning to the present as new details are revealed. So we’ll find out why it was scrapped and why they don’t shoot in Hawaii again.

In the recently published book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, fascinating new details are revealed about the fate of this series, including why the idea of ​​turning it into a movie never materialized and how this failure affected another Marvel production, The Eternals, released in 2021.

Original plans.

Marvel

The intention was for Inhumans to be a film that would hit theaters in July 2019. This installment of the MCU was presented by comparing it to Game of Thrones, which generated high expectations. However, the big screen project was abandoned, and it’s crucial to understand why.

The Marvel Creative Committee made the decision to entrust characters such as Daredevil, Blade, Ghost Rider and Luke Cage to Marvel Television. The reason behind this decision was that Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was extremely busy with his work on The Avengers and did not have time to get involved with the Inhumans.

The story dates back to 2014, when then-Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter and Creative Committee Chairman Alan Fine decided to redirect attention away from the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, in an effort to avoid giving away. free publicity to 20th Century Fox, which was producing films based on those characters.

This decision led to the focus being placed on other heroes.

According to the book, Marvel Studios had been developing an Inhumans movie for years, but Kevin Feige was never satisfied with the script and wasn’t eager to fight with Fox on Perlmutter’s behalf. As soon as Feige pulled the Inhumans movie from the release schedule (in April 2016), Marvel Entertainment ordered Loeb to bring them to television. Just two months later, the Inhumans appeared in Agents of SHIELD

From there, the decision was made to launch this television series whose first episodes reached the cinema and then ABC. However, the criticism was cruel and it was cancelled.

Black Bolt y Maximus

The limited budget had a significant impact on the series’ production, and many Inhuman characters lost their powers due to financial constraints. The queen of the Inhumans, Medusa, even lost her signature prehensile red hair, as it was expensive to render in CGI. Even trusty teleportation dog Lockjaw had to be seriously injured to keep most of the action in one place. Since the show was filmed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The book also makes it clear that Marvel Studios wanted to distance itself from Marvel Television and avoid any connection to The Inhumans in future productions. When developing the film The Eternals, it was specified that none of the film could take place in Hawaii. Mostly to avoid any memories of Inhumans in the public’s mind.

Currently the Inhumans series can be enjoyed on Disney Plus and if you haven’t seen it you have to know that it is as bad as it looks.