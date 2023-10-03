The Gotham War is presented as one of the great events of the DC Universe. And now we have the return of one of Batman’s greatest villains.

They have revealed the return of Ra’s al Ghul in Gotham War. Spanish star cartoonist Jorge Jiménez has offered readers an amazing preview of the next appearance of the great villain Bat-Man in the DC Universe. This will take place in issue #138 of the regular Batman series. That is, during the great war event.

“Nothing like a good bath to feel relaxed and rejuvenated!” Jorge Jiménez published on his personal Instagram account. The text was accompanied by an illustration of Ra’s al Ghul. He batman villain He is completely naked and coming out of the famous Lazarus Pit. A grave related to rebirth and resurrection.

Written by Chip Zdarsky and drawn by Jorge Jiménez, Batman issue #138 goes on sale today in the United States. This is the fourth installment of Gotham War, the current story arc of the Bat-Man series. Unfortunately, in Spain we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the return of Ra’s al Ghul.

What is currently happening in Gotham War?

In addition to the wonderful return of the leader of the League of Assassins, Batman #138 chronicles the story of the Bat Man facing betrayal. One of his own has turned against him, and now everything indicates that there will be a battle between father and son. Of course, Gotham War is full of plot twists and big surprises.

The history of Gotham War It started last August. Composed of a total of eight installments, it is a great crossover that affects Batman, the Batfamily and even Catwoman. In fact, Selina Kyle has become one of the most interesting narrative elements in DC Comics thanks to her transformation into an antagonist.

These types of narratives are always liked by readers. After all, Batman stories are strongly anchored in Gotham City. However, when we introduce multiversal elements and narrative alternatives, readers, accustomed to the same old thing, tend to enjoy these readings much more.