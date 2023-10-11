Pokémon GO was a great sensation when it was released to such an extent that not only millions of people neglected their daily work to play it, but also police officers, like 2 officers who ignored a call from their colleagues for searching for Pokémon.

You may remember that in 2017 there was an outrageous case in which 2 officers from the Los Angeles Police Department neglected their work when they were in full working hours, because they did not answer the call requesting reinforcements to thwart a robbery.

The police neglected their work to catch a Snorlax in Pokémon GO

Well, today the police force released the digital video that was recorded thanks to the camera integrated into the car, in which you can hear the conversations of both police officers about the game and how they are seen using the unit to ride in He searches for Snorlax all this after ignoring calls for reinforcements.

The case did not stop there, but the department took legal action after a captain reviewed the recorded material.

Pokémon GO player police officers lost their charges

According to ABC7, both police officers tried to have the recordings dismissed, arguing that they were private conversations, but the United States Courts of First Instance and Appeals did not consider this and denied their request.

In the end, both officers failed to evade justice and were fired 1 year later.

Below you can see a fragment of the video in question (via ABC7).

