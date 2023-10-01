Soviet computers four decades ago were clones of Intel and Microsoft, with a local touch. This curious PC from the Chernobyl zone works for the first time since the disaster.

What were the Soviet computers working in Chernobyl like when the nuclear power plant exploded? It’s a strange question, but someone has answered it, and we can also see it with our own eyes, in a video.

Chornobyl Family is a curious YouTube channel created in Slovakia, which is dedicated to recovering and restoring electronic devices from Soviet times. That covers from 1922 to 1991.

From a computer science point of view, it is an interesting time because The Soviet Union did not have access to computers that were born in the West, mainly PC computers. So the Soviets they blatantly cloned their hardware and software. Which is what is happening again now, after a new Cold War that has started between the United States, China and Russia.

The Soviet Chernobyl CP

In the late 80s of the 20th century, PCs of the time used Intel 8086 processors, and the MS-DOS operating system.

In the Soviet Union, clones of the 8086, called ES1841, and an MS-DOS clone called alphaDOS were created.. The reason for using clones is that they could use original PC applications, which were “smuggled” from the West.

Today they are difficult to obtain, because only 80,000 units were manufactured, and the software was stored on poor quality floppy disks, and most have been destroyed.

Using its contacts in Russia and Ukraine, the Chornobyl Family channel has managed to gather pieces from different places, some from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, as well as original floppy disks with the software, and for the first time in more than 30 years, They have managed to boot one of these Soviet PCs from the 80s. You can see it in this video:

These Soviet clones of the IBM PC from the 80s had a modular design. They had several bays into which the processor, memory, printer board, etc. could be inserted.

They were designed to use different hardware, as new products from the West were cloned.

Surprising to see that The operating system worked with a black background and yellow texts, instead of the classic white or green. No doubt, to hide that it was a simple clone of MS-DOS.

Curiously, The processor used is a military variant called ES-1845, which was used by the KGB, the Soviet spy agency of which Putin was a member. With only 5 Mhz speed and 512 KB of memory it can’t do much, but as we see in the video, it is capable of running a clone of the Dig Dug game without problems.

It is Soviet PC of the Chernobyl era, almost 40 years ago, it is a very interesting curiosity. A time when the United States did not share its technology with Russia and China, which is something that is happening again now.