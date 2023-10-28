In recent days, various reports have emerged about controller bans on Xbox. According to affected users, the error 0x82d60002 appears on their screens when they use certain third-party wireless controllers on their consoles.

To their surprise, shortly after they received a notification with the error 0x82d60003 and its accessories They stopped working suddenly. The official Xbox site explains the reasons for these errors and confirms that some third-party products will indeed be blocked.

Why is Xbox banning certain controls?

The Xbox support page reveals that error 0x82d60002 is associated with the use of accessories that were not manufactured by Microsoft or any of its official partners. The company warns that when a user connects an unauthorized product to their console it will start a 2-week countdown before the product is blocked as such.

“From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive the error code 0x82d60002, you will have 2 weeks to use the accessory, after which it will be blocked from use with the console. At that point, you will receive error code 0x82d60003,” the Xbox site reads.

The company recommends players contact the store or manufacturer of said accessories for a refund. According to Insider Gaming, there are chances that this block was introduced in the update that Xbox released on October 16.

In forums you can already read some users who have had problems just by using controls and other accessories manufactured by third parties. The problem seems to be that they are products manufactured by companies that did not pay for the official Xbox license and, therefore, Microsoft decided to put a barrier and block them.

Even manufacturers like Brook Gaming have already notified their customers that several of their products will be affected by this measure and promised to find a solution. The company assured that players usually see the first error while playing online, at which time a hardware validation is done.

Due to all this, various players have recommended that the community purchase only Xbox controls and accessories or those third-party products that have an official license from the brand.

Microsoft will block the use of certain peripherals without the Xbox license

