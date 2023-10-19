We receive an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post you have below, we can meet some great fan-arts that reimagine Kanto starters as Digimon. Artist Villiam Boom has created an alternate version of the world where Pokémon and Digimon trade places. He has reimagined the initial Red/Blue trio as Digimon, depicting them in their different phases of evolution, from baby to late stage, based on the evolution phases of the corresponding Pokémon.

Here you can see them:

What do you think?

