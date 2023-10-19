We receive an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.
In the post you have below, we can meet some great fan-arts that reimagine Kanto starters as Digimon. Artist Villiam Boom has created an alternate version of the world where Pokémon and Digimon trade places. He has reimagined the initial Red/Blue trio as Digimon, depicting them in their different phases of evolution, from baby to late stage, based on the evolution phases of the corresponding Pokémon.
Here you can see them:
Wich one are you picking as your Digimon partner? Bulbomon, Charmon or Squirtmon?#bulbasaur #charmander #squirtle #PokemonGO #PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonGOfriends #digimon #digimonfanart pic.twitter.com/Lw36x5C1l7
— VilliamBoom (@VilliamBoom1) September 28, 2023
The kanto starters as rookie Digimon! This is turning interesting right? Wich one is your fav at this point?#pokemon #pokemonart #fakemon #pokefusion #PokemonScarletViolet #digomon #digimonadventure pic.twitter.com/oaUwy3F3Na
— VilliamBoom (@VilliamBoom1) October 4, 2023
Charmeleon, Ivysaur and Wartortle as champion digimon!
Lets go with the ultimates?#pokemon #pokemonart #fakemon #pokefusion #digimon #digimonart pic.twitter.com/3wIFq2m8Ag
— VilliamBoom (@VilliamBoom1) October 11, 2023
Blastoise, Venusaur and Charizard as Ultimate Digimon!
Ready for the Mega stage?#pokemon #pokemonart #fakemon #PokemonScarletViolet #digimon #digimonart #fakemon #DigimonAdventure02TheBeginning pic.twitter.com/PNjD4kYSgG
— VilliamBoom (@VilliamBoom1) October 18, 2023
What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.
