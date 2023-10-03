It seems that fans continue to marvel us with creations from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time in the form of food.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A video has recently been published where they recreate the Rocommuslos of the game. In this episode of the “Arcade with Alvin” spin-off series from “Binging With Babish,” Alvin prepares barbecued meat on a rock, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Rocommuslo appears in the game and is made of pink rocks with veins that are broken to obtain it. Only young Gorons can eat it, and its consumption is addictive… for some reason.

You can see the recreation below:

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

