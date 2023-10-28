If you want to see what Skyrim cities look like in the classic strategy game, here’s the answer.

Whiterun is one of the cities transferred to Age of Empires.

Join the conversation

The Skyrim game is one of the most loved and played games by its community, in fact, even after a few years have passed since its launch, The title continues to have a great reception and a large number of active players. All of this is thanks to the great freedom that the game offers you and of course, due to the immense community of modders that make the playable experience even better.

However, today we are also going to talk to you about Age of Empires 2, on this occasion, A player has decided to recreate the Bethesda game map in the classic strategy title. Of course, it is fully playable and there are images that demonstrate the great work this fan has done recreating the best cities in Skyrim. If you want to know the final result, a little below these lines you will have the publication so you don’t miss a single detail.

This is what Skyrim looks like in Age of Empires 2

The person in charge of carrying out this incredible representation was the Reddit user Grouchy_Bluejay4511. In the images that we will leave you just below you will be able to see the different locations that this player has recreated in the legendary strategy game. Age of Empires 2 also offers a lot of possibilities and this person has known how to use them perfectlydon’t miss the great work he has done.

I remade all of Skyrim in aoe2

byu/Grouchy_Bluejay4511 inskyrim

As you have seen in the different images, each city and some of the most important points are represented, now you will be able to defend the lands of Skyrim just like you did in the Bethesda video game. Those landscapes that we have left you above are not the only ones it can offer you., so if you thought that was all the work, you are wrong. Pay attention, because a few more images are coming right now.

More locations from my Skyrim in aoe2 map!

byu/Grouchy_Bluejay4511 inskyrim

The recreation of White Run, for example, is simply wonderful and of course, so are the rest of the locations that Grouchy_Bluejay4511 offers us. It’s always really amazing to see how they make different creations, like this real-life forged ebony dagger. The imagination and skill of the community seems to have no end and surely in the near future you will be able to continue enjoying truly impressive things.

Join the conversation