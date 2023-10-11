That’s how impressive this video made by a fan is that recreates some Barbie scenes with Mattel dolls.

There is no doubt that one of the cinematographic phenomena of the year is Barbie, the movie by Greta Gerwig based on the iconic Mattel doll starring Margot Robbie.

Its plot revolves around the stereotypical Barbie, who lives everyday life with other versions of the doll in Barbieland in the company of the different Ken with chupi parties full of music and color.

However, when the character of Margot Robbie He begins to consider “inappropriate” questions in Barbieland, such as the topic of death, and undergoes various changes that make him not fit into his idyllic world.

After experiencing a strong existential crisis, Barbie embarks on a journey of self-discovery into the real world with the help of Beach Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) to try to get back to who he was before.

This is what the Barbie scenes made with Mattel dolls look like

Since the first images of the film were shown, everyone agreed that Margot Robbie is the perfect actress to play Barbiesomething that became stronger as soon as the film was released in theaters.

However, the user rvre.xyz has released a video on his TikTok account recreating Barbie scenes with Mattel’s own dolls and its result proves once again that Robbie is the perfect Barbie. You can take a look below.

Although it gives a bit of a bad vibe, the recreation of Barbie as dolls further highlights the resemblance that Margot Robbie has with her character. And not only her, well Ryan Gosling It is also ideal as the beach Ken.

Barbie It was released in theaters on July 20, 2023 and is expected to be part of the HBO Max catalog very soon.. What did you think of this fan video recreated with dolls? Tell us in our comments section.