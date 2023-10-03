The entire history of particle physics is a ghost story. A story of things that we couldn’t see, that we couldn’t measure, but that we knew were there. In fact, in 1925, when Werner Heisenberg argued for the need for a new physics, he used that as his main argument: that there were things (like the position of an electron in an atom) that were simply unobservable.

Heisenberg will go down in history as the person who was able to put numbers to one of the most difficult things to imagine: quantum mechanics. But what not even he was able to imagine is that shortly after we would be able to photograph, study and play with those ghosts.

The greatest movie in the world

The world is usually a counterintuitive place and the experiments that just won the Nobel Prize show this well. Although we perceive reality as a continuous and uncut structure, the truth is that the world is very similar to a movie: the feeling of continuity is due, fundamentally, to the fact that (like the frames of a movie) the parts pass much more. faster than our senses can capture.

The work of Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier has made it possible to generate light pulses so short that they can be used to provide images of the processes that govern the private life of atoms and molecules.

This is how they inspect laser light and electrons | Nobel Foundation

In 1987, Anne L’Huillier discovered that if you pointed an infrared laser at a noble gas, many different shades of light emerged. It is not clear if she was conscious at the time, but she had found a way to interact with the electrons of the atoms of a gas. That is to say, she had found the keys that would give us the heart of the molecules.

But as happens all too often, it is one thing to find a path and quite another to follow it. For more than a decade, L’Huillier continued exploring a phenomenon for which he had neither the technology nor the necessary theories. Something that was difficult to understand and required enormous efforts. He was laying the ground upon which to build everything else.

Everything else

And 2001 arrived. It is really curious how several researchers arrive at the same discovery at the same time through different paths. Following the path of L’Huillier, Pierre Agostini managed to produce and investigate a series of consecutive light pulses, each of which lasted only 250 attoseconds. At the same time, Ferenc Krausz was working on another type of experiment, one that allowed the isolation of a single pulse of light lasting 650 attoseconds.

That is, in 2001 these researchers managed to break the attosecond barrier and investigate processes that are so fast that they were previously impossible to follow. Specifically, processes that are governed by electrons.

It may seem like something very technical, but we know that (also) it is something very important. The development of electronics over the last 20 years has shown the importance of understanding and controlling how electrons move in a material. That is what will allow us to continue pushing technological development even further.

