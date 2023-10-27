In recent hours, a disturbing proliferation of malicious apps on Google Play Store. These apps were installed 2 million times and, although they have now been thankfully removed, they crept into the Android app market with associated security issues in terms of adware and more.

Google Play Store continues to prove to have certain security loopholes and, although external cybersecurity firms analyze applications and order them removed, it was too late and there were already millions of users with them on their mobile phones.

Fake games sneak malware into your mobile

In the vast and inviting world of Android apps on Google Play, a sinister danger lurks in the dark. This is a series of apps that, downloaded by more than 2 million users, spread invasive ads (known as adware) without users realizing it.

Experts from the security company Doctor Web, in the latest monthly report on mobile threats, highlighted some especially dangerous malware families. These malware are associated with the ‘FakeApp’, ‘Joker’ and ‘HiddenAds’ families. Four apps in particular pose as harmless games, but turned out to be the main sources of this malicious behavior.

Of particular interest are the following four adware applications (HiddenAds) disguised as games:

Super Skibydi Killer: 1,000,000 downloads

Agent Shooter: 500,000 downloads

Rainbow Stretch: 50,000 downloads

Rubber Punch 3D: 500,000 downloads

These applications, after being detected by Doctor Web security experts, They have already been removed from the Google store. It goes without saying that if you have one installed on your mobile, uninstall it as soon as possible and run an antivirus to check that there are no traces of infection left.

At Dr. Web they explain that once victims install these applications on their devices, they hide themselves by replacing their icons with those of Google Chrome or by using a transparent icon image to create an empty space in the application drawer. These applications they run stealthily in the background upon startup, abusing the browser to display ads and generate revenue for its operators. Analysts also discovered several applications belonging to the FakeApp family, which direct users to investment scam sites.

Illegal casinos on Android

In other cases, Dr. Web detected gaming applications that online casino websites loaded of dubious origin, in violation of Google Play policies. Some notable examples of them are:

Eternal Maze (Yana Pospyelova) – 50,000 downloads

Jungle Jewels (Vaibhav Wable) – 10,000 downloads

Stellar Secrets (Pepperstocks) – 10.000 descargas

Fire Fruits (Sandr Sevill) – 10,000 downloads

Cowboy’s Frontier (Precipice Game Studios) – 10,000 downloads

Enchanted Elixir (Acomadyi) – 10,000 downloads

Finally, the antivirus team detected two applications from the Joker family on Google Play, which subscribe users to paid premium services:

Love Emoji Messenger (Korsinka Vimoipan) – 50,000 downloads

Beauty Wallpaper HD (fm0989184) (fm0989184) – 1.000 descargas