Although in the first instance, thinking about horror games and associating them with Fortnite is the last thing that would cross our minds, there is a creation within the game that has brought the best of that genre to Epic Games’ battle royale. This is a project that is based on horror games with body cameras, or “bodycams”, which has been developed with Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0.

For those who don’t know it, also known as Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), it is a free platform available exclusively for PC players through the Epic Games Store. This innovative mode provides a wide range of tools and work processes that allow users to generate a multitude of options, albeit with an additional level of complexity. Essentially, this mode gives Fortnite players the ability to create games within the game and share their creations with other players.

A platform that has used a Japanese developer nickname Abush60who took advantage of the recent trend of horror games with bodycams, bringing one of these projects to Fortnite, taking advantage of the potential of Unreal Engine 5. And although at the beginning his project initially generated skepticism among the battle royale community, it generated a lot of attention due to its first-person perspective and a surprisingly realistic experience.

In this, players are transported to an abandoned building where they face enemies that try to knock them down and although in a certain way, this first impression of being inside a horror game disappears when seeing typical elements of Fortnite, the first moments of the demonstration are absolutely stunning. Abush60 has announced that for now, his project is approximately 50% complete, but I plan to share it in full once I finish it..

All thanks to a creative mode it has turned out to be a success both in terms of gaming experience and financially. Recently, Epic Games announced that the developers of Unreal Editor for Fortnite have generated impressive revenues totaling $120 million in just seven monthsfrom March 2023.

