The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) remains steadfast in its fight to improve the working conditions of its members, including protection against the misuse of artificial intelligence to take advantage of their work. A new law could help the union in its fight.

Apparently, the problem in Hollywood around artificial intelligence and actors has been of so much general interest that Senators Chris Coons, Marsha Blackburn, Amy Klobuchar and Thom Tillis got to work and announced this week the bill NO FAKES.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

What is the NO FAKES law proposal?

The union applauded the project, since new protection measures would be created for the voice and image of actors in the current era in which the use of generative artificial intelligence puts their jobs at risk.

SAG-AFTRA praised the proposal for attempting to provide “historic federal protection” of intellectual property against the use of generative artificial intelligence to appropriate an actor’s voice performances and sound recordings and audiovisual works.

If approved, this law would prohibit the use of digital replicas without the authorization and consent of the person who created the original material.

SAG-AFTRA does not want artificial intelligence to replace its actors

The NO FAKES bill would help SAG-AFTRA in its mission to protect its members

Precisely, one of the reasons why the American union unleashed the actors’ strike that is still ongoing is to make television and film production companies offer better protection to their workers against artificial intelligence and prevent them from being replace.

“The world has seen what generative artificial intelligence can do and witnessed how easily an individual can be replicated without consent. The damage to lives and careers is real and immediate. This proposal provides an invaluable tool for artists, allowing them to maintain control over their most valuable assets,” SAG-AFTRA said in a press release.

It is important to remember that this is a bill that has just been presented to the competent authorities in the United States, so it still needs to be reviewed so that it is recognized as law and subsequently enters into force.

“SAG-AFTRA looks forward to working with Congress to finalize and pass this historic legislation,” the statement concludes.

In case you missed it: The actors’ strike seems to have no end: negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and film and television companies worsen.

What do you think of this bill? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to artificial intelligence if you visit this page.

Related video: Artificial Intelligence will replace us

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News