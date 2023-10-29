Black Mesa turns Half-Life into a game in the purest Doom style.

Half-Life could play like Doom if they made it with that gameplay

Join the conversation

How to forget Half-Life, the legendary Valve title that revolutionized the genre with his story, its gameplay and its setting, being one of the best shooters of all time that undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the video game industry. Many of the gamers who have enjoyed this type of first and second generation deliveriesthey know very well that Half-Life is simply unique, especially for its mechanics, but there is a way to play it like it’s DOOM and it is through a mod.

Yes, we are talking about Blood Mesa, something that without a doubt pays tribute to the most relevant boomer shooters and it’s certainly worth trying if you were one of the lucky ones to play Half-Life during its prime. In case you want to know more, in this article we explain in detail what is this mod about and how you can use it to make Half-Life look like Doom.

Blood Mesa is a mod that makes Hal-Life look like Doom

Blood Mesa is a mod created by Trunka, a developer who wanted pay tribute to those frenetic action games, violent and fun that maintain that classic touch. With this incorporated into the game, Half-Life becomes a true Devilated-style festival of blood, bullets and explosions. That happens in the first level of the gamealso known as “Anomalous Materials”, where with the mod, it has game mechanics similar to that of Doom Eternal, Quake and Serious Sam.

The result is a totally different experience from the original, but no less fun for that reason. Blood Mesa respects all the characteristics of said Half-Life level, only changing the gameplay. Thus, we can see Gordon Freeman with clenched fists and a huge orb of power next to the tram door, or the scientists turned into zombies who attack us with fury while we respond with shotguns, machine guns and grenade launchers.

In itself, Blood Mesa demonstrates how you can completely change the essence of a game just by modifying some elements. From a science fiction game with a careful narrative and an immersive atmosphere, we move on to a pure action game with a retro aesthetic and a rocking soundtrack. Is as if Doomguy had taken Gordon Freeman’s place and would have decided to end the Black Mesa incident in his own way.

Without a doubt, it is a mod that is worth trying because it gives you a different touch to the Half-Life game mechanics. This is good if you want to relive some of the memorable moments from the title.

Join the conversation