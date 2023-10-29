Today there are more and more robots that work alongside humans in all types of environments such as factories, robots that, although most of the time they can detect the presence of people through different cameras, It is not a completely foolproof method..

Now a team of researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology have created a method to locate a person, all based on subtle sounds that occur naturally in humans, such as the sound when walking.

This new model is based on machine learning algorithms, on a data set containing 14 hours of high-quality four-channel audio recordings combined with 360 RGB camera images.

Furthermore, these recordings have been collected during experimental tests, in which people were asked to move around a robot in different ways.

So the researchers trained this model to ignore external and relevant noises such as those coming from heating or cooling systems, as well as sounds produced by the vehicle itself. robot.

“Robots typically use cameras or LiDAR to navigate around people, but if those sensors fail or are unavailable, our method allows robots to rely solely on audio, which is typically already available in most hardware configurations.” , they explain.

Initial tests were done with the Stretch RE-1 robot and found that the technique worked twice as well as other acoustic localization methods.

“This can be potentially useful for robots that navigate indoor spaces shared with people (domestic robots, industrial robots, etc.), allowing a non-intrusive method to detect where people are,” they conclude.

For the future, with this localization technique they want to improve the safety and performance of robots designed to collaborate closely with humans.