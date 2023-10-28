These dangerous cows first appeared in Diablo II and have always been present since.

Diablo IV was one of the most anticipated games of this year, after the great installment that was the third title in the saga, Blizzard was ready to offer a story even darker and more sinister than the previous one. The audience of the game really liked that and it was a great success.However, little by little it began to lose numbers, something that seems to have changed with the arrival of the second season.

If you are a veteran of the franchise, you will know that In Diablo there are hidden levels that have to do with killer cows. Yes, you are reading that right, killer cows. This first appeared in Diablo II and has since appeared in all installments, however in this fourth game players did not have it all. Although apparently one of the Diablo IV users has made a breakthrough in discovering said level.

The cow level in Diablo IV could be a reality

This information and the video that we will leave you below has been courtesy of wowhead, a website that is dedicated to closely following the trail of this wonderful hidden level. On the other hand, the user who showed the video is Grampa Joe, so a good job has been done to be able to show this information. Apparently, Everything involves obtaining a series of objects and the first one is given to you for killing 666 cows, no more, no less.

To older, To complete this ritual that will give you a key that you can use in an abandoned shed you will need three objects. Apparently you can only get one per week, so it will take you a while to figure out this part. Once you reach the shed and as you have seen in the video that you have just above these lines, once you eliminate all the cows that, coincidentally, They find there a few corpsesthese will drop a stamina potion.

At the moment, Blizzard continues to deny the existence of this level in Diablo IV, although it does not rule out that it could be implemented in the future. However, evidence and clues lead players to think it’s a lieAs you have seen, the steps that this user has followed are really curious and intricate so that at the end of the path there is absolutely nothing. For now you will have to wait a little longer to see if that level is really accessible.

