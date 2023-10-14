Super Mario Bros. Wonder will debut on October 20, so there is just under a week left until its official debut. Despite this, the title has already been leaked and there are even people who played it on Twitch during live broadcasts.

Because of this, there are many fans of the franchise who are disappointed. On the one hand, they regretted that this situation was repeated with one of Nintendo’s most important games for the end of the year. In addition, they fear spoilers because they could ruin the biggest surprises of the title.

Beware of Super Mario Bros. Wonder leaks!

Leaks can ruin the surprises of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

According to the details, the game has been leaked on the Internet since yesterday, which has allowed some people to stream it on Twitch this weekend.

Images and videos of things never seen before are also circulating on social networks, so we recommend you navigate carefully if you don’t want to ruin some of its surprises.

The community is not worried about potential spoilers related to the game’s story, as they know that the plot will be similar to other games in the franchise. However, they fear that some very striking mechanics or details of the game will come to light and this will ruin part of their experience.

It is not the first time that this has happened with a first-party title for Switch, since previously fans also had to do everything possible to avoid spoilers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and various Pokémon installments.

As always happens in these cases, we recommend that you be cautious since the leaked information can come from any place and source, so you could opt for measures such as blocking words related to the game on social networks.

Another useful alternative is the installation of Spoiler Protection 2.0, an extension that will give you greater security when using browsers such as Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Don’t worry, because at LEVEL UP we won’t share any leaked material or details.

In this link you can find all the news related to Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

