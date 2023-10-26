New Pokémon paradox form. It’s not official, but it has delighted fans, especially those who like Duraludon. Remember that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Duraludon is a Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 8. This is the initial form of Archaludon, one of the Pokémon recently added to the franchise, which has the same combination of types but details about its evolution or other aspects are still unknown. In this case, Reddit user Sirefancyfeast has shown what a spectacular paradoxical form inspired by the past and based on the initial stage of this evolutionary line, Duraludon, could look like..

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Duraludon with an undoubtedly surprising appearance and with the characteristic aesthetic of the paradox forms of the past. This has a totally different color palette than usual, with brown tones and being of Steel and Poison types.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

BR0NZ3 B3^M: Dystopian Duraludon Paradox

byu/Sirefancyfeast inpokemon

What do you think about it? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

