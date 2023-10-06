We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda. This recreates a great location of the title in fan-art. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom On May 12, fans of the game and Breath of the Wild They are taking advantage of the moment to make numerous creations such as structures in the title with the use of Ultramano, recreations in real life, fan-arts among others. In this case, we bring you one more, which is undoubtedly surprising.

Specifically, Reddit user abarrelofmonkeys has shown in the following post a spectacular recreation in fan-art form of a well-known location present in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the west passage located in Lanayru in the style of the animation of Studio Ghibli.

Numerous fans have responded to the publication giving their opinion on the matter. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

You can see it below:

(BotW) (OC) Lanayru Road – Ghibli Style

byu/abarrelofmonkeys inzelda

