A video made using AI recreates Arnold Schwarzenegger singing like Whitney Houston and its result is so insane that it has already gone viral on the networks.

For some time now, artificial intelligence has invaded the Internet with a multitude of memes and videos with recreations as successful as they are implausible that have made its users laugh more than a few thanks to crazy things like the one we are going to show you about the acclaimed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That’s right, the star of Terminator It is not immune to the machinations of fans when it comes to achieving true wonders using AI tools. After numerous memes, Arnie has once again gone viral on the networks thanks to a most hilarious video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes Whitney Houston in new viral Internet video

As Instagram user johnweth shares, they have recreated Arnold Schwarzenegger singing in a Whitney Houston video clip using AI with a most successful result.

In the video you can see the comment “AI is going to destroy the world”, followed by what “AI” actually does. You can take a look at the video below.

As you can see, the actor from Terminator gives it her all singing Whitney Houston’s legendary song I Wanna Dance With Somebody wearing the singer’s characteristic hairstyle.

Although the reactions of users take the joke very well, in reality the issue of using artificial intelligence is no joke for artists, as there are many moral dilemmas when using this type of tools.

And to create these funny memes, the AI ​​collects works already done by other artists without their consent, something they have already claimed on several occasions.

Not only them, Hollywood actors also demonstrate against it during their strike because some studios have had no qualms about, for example, recreate extras using artificial intelligence to eliminate their presence on set and, therefore, not having to pay them for those filming days.

Of course things are very heated in the sector but, as long as innocent memes like this Arnold Schwarzenegger video are made, there shouldn’t be so many problems with the artificial intelligence. Or maybe yes?