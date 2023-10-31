As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Groudon. On the website you also have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Groudon is a Ground-type Pokémon introduced in the 3rd generation. It does not have any type of evolution since it is the main legendary of this generation along with its opposite, Kyogre. In this case, Reddit user JJonnie hhas shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional shape, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Groudon with a different look and concept, inspired by a kind of floating island. This would have the Flying type as it has numerous clouds and is capable of floating, in addition to its already known type, the Earth type.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I made a flying type Groudon

byu/JJonnie infakemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

