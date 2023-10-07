It is a stone sphere so perfect, it doesn’t look natural. Science says that it is, but archaeologist Semir Osmanagich assures that it was created 1,500 years ago by an unknown culture.

A few years ago it was discovered in the Podunavlje forest, in the town of Zavidovici, in Bosnia, a stone sphere 3 meters high, and 30,000 kilos in weight. Now it’s news because she has been completely unearthed.

Its perfect rounded shape does not seem like a product of nature. But there is no record in Bosnian history that indicates that any culture or tribe was dedicated to polishing giant spherical stones:

The discoverer of the stone, archaeologist Semir Osmanagich, who nicknames himself “the Indiana Jones of Bosnia,” says that It was created 1,500 years ago by a lost civilization. And here the controversy begins…

He also says that until recently there were many, but they were destroyed in the 70s of the last century, to make cement…

Osmanagich is an archaeologist with a reputation questioned by his colleagues. According to local media, he usually launches fanciful theories with little scientific evidence.

A few years ago he claimed that He had found some pyramids in Bosnia, which were connected to each other by underground tunnels. A geological study certified that they were simple hills. Therefore, his theory that this stone ball is artificial, created by a lost civilization, has not been taken very seriously.

Spherical stones, a constant in Nature

Most experts believe that This Bosnian stone is of natural origin. The phenomenon even has a name: concretion.

In geology, a concretion is a sedimentary rock that forms when minerals are compacted by water. Concretions are very common and have many shapes, including sphere:

Wikimedia Commons

Other stone balls, similar to those from Bosnia, have been shown to be of natural origin. It also doesn’t make much sense that, 1,500 years ago, someone created or used a huge stone ball weighing 30,000 kilos, in the middle of a forest, where it was found.

Despite the evidence, experts have not ruled out 100% that This enormous stone sphere, three meters high and weighing 30,000 kilos, is of human origin.. It simply needs to be studied more. Now that it has been completely unearthed, the enigma can be solved definitively.