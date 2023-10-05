Morella, in Castellón, has become one of the most important sauropod sites in Europe. They have just discovered one of the most enormous dinosaurs known.

The largest dinosaurs in the world come from Patagonia and China, but in Spain you can also find some titans of incredible dimensions. In Sant Antoni de la Vespa, Morella (Castellón), they have discovered a new species of titanosaur named Garumbatitan morellensis, in honor of the place where it has been found.

Garumbatitan morellensis is a sauropod, a giant long-necked dinosaur that measured 25 meters long, and 11 meters high. It is one of the largest titanosaurs discovered in Europe. Here you can see a representation created by Grup Guix:

The discovery has been carried out by paleontologists from the University of Lisbon, in collaboration with the UNED Evolutionary Biology Group. The study has been published in the scientific journal Zoological Journal.

A giant with a 2 meter femur

The remains of Garumbatitan morellensis were found between 2005 and 2008, but it has not been until now that they have been studied in depth to determine that they are a new speciesand the final study has been published.

Remains of three specimens have been found, which has allowed us to recover quite a few bones, such as some vertebrae, the femur, and some paws with their fingers. There are vertebrae that measure one meter long, and the femur reaches two meters:

You can see a sheet of the new dinosaur and additional information on the Twitter of the expert paleoart cartoonist, Pete Cantrope.

The Garumbatitan morellensis lived in the Castellón area during the Cretaceous period, 122 million years ago.

This new species is one of the oldest in the sauropod genus. It was a herbivorous dinosaurbut due to its enormous size it possibly had few, if any, enemies.

More than 120 million years ago The Iberian Peninsula, with a territory completely different from what it is now, was also a place of passage between continents. The Cretaceous dinosaurs found in Spain belong to lineages present in Asia, North America, and Africa.

The new species of dinosaur found in Spain, a 25 meter long giant called Garumbatitan morellensisturn the Morella region, in Castellón, into one of the most important deposits in Europe, in the Cretaceous era.