From Reddit we get curious information about one of the most notable games in the Switch catalog. In this case it is about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In the clip that we leave you below we can see how a player under the name of coolestblue has managed to find a graphics error in a mountain in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is undoubtedly surprising how details not seen before continue to be found.

Here you can check it:

I found a missing texture

byu/coolestblue inbotw

