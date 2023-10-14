Why has One Piece succeeded in live action? One of those responsible for the Netflix series explains it.

Neither Dragon Ball, nor Death Note, nor the recent Knights of the Zodiac have had good representations with real actors. Something very common when trying to adapt Japanese stories. However, One Piece has been a success and the reasons are very diverse.

But the best thing is for Steven Maeda, the showrunner of Netflix’s One Piece, to explain it to us on CB.

These are his words:

“I love anime and I love animated shows in general, but I’ve always worked in live action and there’s something so textured and grounded about watching real people play the roles of characters you love or characters that are just being presented to you and see them come to life. If there’s one thing I find incredibly rewarding and incredibly grounded in that, it’s that every show doesn’t demand live action. That is sure”.

“I think with One Piece in particular for me, I just wanted to see some of those scenes. I wanted to see those sets and I wanted to see those ships and those moments and have that emotion. The first time I saw Shanks and Luffy’s Straw Hat scene, which is a big part of the second episode, I was devastated and thought, Okay, we’re doing something right. At least for me, it felt like there was something really special that we had tapped into. So I think, again, not every show needs to have a live-action adaptation. “Not every underlying manga or anime needs to be brought to live action.”

“That said, if you can find a way to do it, I think you’re broadening the audience and attracting people to other versions, that they should read the manga, they should watch the anime, but also here is a version made with love and care and with a lot of money perhaps to introduce yourself to the world for the first time.”

The second season has been confirmed.

One Piece Saga of Arabasta

Netflix has seen how its commitment to One Piece has turned out well, since it is still in the TOP-10 of many countries in the world. So they are already working on the second season, although we will probably have to wait until 2025. But it will be worth it, because the original story gets very interesting with the Alabasta Saga and the big villain Crocodile will make things difficult for the Hats. straw. All of this will be shocking to see in real action.