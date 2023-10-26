The return to the office is being one of the main points of friction between company managers and their staff. Companies don’t always give compelling data-based reasons, so employees react by refusing to return to the office to the extent of quitting their jobs.

Managers, for their part, are increasingly belligerent and vehement in their impositions. One of the latest to express his opinion against teleworking has been the executive director of Blackstone, one of the largest investors in US office buildings.

Blackstone does not like teleworking. Stephen Schwarzman is the president and CEO of Blackstone, one of the largest investment funds in the US that once had 60% of its portfolio invested in commercial and office buildings. In recent statements reported by Bloomberg within the framework of the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, the executive attacked teleworking, alleging that employees who opt for this working day model endure a lower workload.

Blackstone is one of the companies that is putting the most effort into bringing its employees back to the office, imposing the end of teleworking since the mobility limits that were lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic were eliminated. In Schwarzman’s opinion, employees are reluctant to return to the office because they discovered that “they don’t work as hard” and saved money on travel, lunches and work clothes.

Judge and jury. Currently, Blackstone employees must go to the office every day. In fact, the company took this return to the office so seriously that it invested $20 million to improve the facilities and even paid employees’ travel expenses in 2021 as long as its employees returned to their offices as soon as possible. The offices.

In 2007, the company founded by Schwarzman bought Equity Office Properties for $39 billion. With it he did gain control of a huge package of office buildings that would become part of the 1.2 trillion dollars invested in empty office buildings in the US. However, Blackstone managed to sell a large part of those offices , although he still keeps many in his portfolio.

Empty offices, empty coffers. If teleworking remains at the same levels as in recent years for a long time, Blackstone would face large losses. Which could explain his efforts to serve as an example when returning to the offices.

Teleworking has meant a paradigm shift in the work scene and many companies have adopted it definitively due to the advantages it offers. However, this new scenario leaves the offices empty and their owners in a very complicated situation, who are not able to recover their investment due to insufficient demand. Schwarzman’s company retains 2% of its current assets in commercial and office land that not only cannot be filled, but will even have to invest more money in renovations to respond to new needs.

Hybrid work is not the solution, it is just a patch. Most companies are betting on the hybrid work model to achieve the balance between flexibility and returning to the office. However, this model does not represent a solution to the problem of empty offices.

In fact, given this change in the working day model, companies such as Amazon, Meta or Google are reducing their office space to adapt it to a workforce greatly reduced by the massive layoffs in recent months and because not all of their Employees go to the office at the same time as was the case before the change to teleworking.

Imagen | Flickr (Web Summit), Pexels (Jared VanderMeer)