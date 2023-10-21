A new security notice for users with an Android device, and researchers have found a large set of applications with a dangerous malware and that has infected millions of users around the world.

Most of them are game applications, which you may have downloaded in recent weeks, and you should know them to verify that you do not have any of these programs installed that, as a whole, have had more than 421 million installations worldwide.

These malware applications were discovered by the cybersecurity firm CloudSEK, which found a total of 193 Applicationsmostly games, and ranging from programs with more than 5 million downloads to programs with more than 1 million downloads.

These applications contain dangerous malware, which can steal login information and access user files.

What are the affected applications?

You can find a complete list of malware applications on this GitHub website.

In any case, we list the applications that have been downloaded the greatest number of times:

CloudSEK

HexaPop Link 2248 (+5 million downloads) Macaron Match (+1 million downloads) Macaron Boom (+1 million downloads) Jelly Connect (+1 million downloads) Tiler Master (+1 million downloads) Crazy Magic Ball (+1 million downloads) ) Bitcoin Master (+1 million downloads) Happy 2048 (+1 million downloads) Mega Win Slots (+500,000 downloads)

These applications, along with the rest of the list, contain spy software known as SpinOk, so cybercriminals could know absolutely everything you do through your mobile Android.

If you recognize any of the above applications, delete them immediately and run an antivirus.