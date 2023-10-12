If you search for “why do gray hair appear” on your favorite search engine, you’ll likely come across a variety of answers, from ancient legends to homemade recipes. Gray hair, that hair phenomenon that many associate with the wisdom acquired over time, have been associated with stress for decades.

A Harvard study has completed our knowledge about these fine silver hairs, shedding light on their origin. When we look in the mirror and discover that first gray hair, that first gray hairmany of us think about the passage of time, but it is a phenomenon that is not exclusively linked to age.

Research by Dr. Robert H. Shmerling of Harvard Health Publishing puts more factors at play than conventional wisdom did. Gray hair doesn’t appear by magic. The key lies in our hair follicles and although they depend on aging, they also depend on genetic load.

Hair follicles are tiny, tubular structures in the skin., responsible for producing and housing hair. These small organs responsible for producing hair decrease their pigment production as they age. It’s as if, as time goes by, our follicles gradually decide to opt for a more limited color palette.

However, as Shmerling points out, It’s not that the hair changes color.. In fact, once a hair is born with a color, it maintains that tone throughout its life. What does change is that each hair follicle has its own life cycle and its ability to produce pigment decreases.

Genetics one of the most important factors in “combing gray hair”

But We don’t all have gray hair at the same time., and that brings us to genetics. Have you ever wondered why some go gray in their twenties while others wait until their forties or older? Our DNA has those answers. For example, people of Asian or white descent tend to go gray sooner than those of African descent.

And although It’s tempting to blame stress for our first gray hair, the truth is that its role in graying is more complex. Although extreme stress can accelerate hair loss, it is not the direct cause of depigmentation.

Of course, we’re all looking for ways to keep our hair looking young and vibrant. For it, a healthy lifestyle seems to be key. A diet rich in iron and biotin, and reducing stress can be your allies.

Al final, Gray hair is a combination of genetics, time, and in some cases, health conditions. But no matter when they arrive, remember that each gray hair tells a unique story, your story!