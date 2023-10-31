The pencil you have on your desk could be more than just a drawing tool. After 20 years since graphite was isolated, surprising applications for this material continue to be found today.

Imagine drawing with your pencil and, instead of drawing simple gray lines, you were interacting with a material that could be superconducting, insulating or even magnetic. The MIT team of physicists has done just that, revealing surprising secrets in humble graphitein the heart of your lifelong pencil.

When stacking five thin sheets of graphite in a specific order, the MIT Materials Research Laboratory team discovered previously unseen properties in natural graphite. Layers stacked in a special way that create an unprecedented combination of properties.

Graphite is actually a series of sheets of graphene. During the last decade, research on graphene has been intense, given its strength and conduction capacity. But this new revelation about how graphene sheets can interact with each other opens up a world of possibilities.

The key here is electronic correlation, a phenomenon that allows electrons within the material to communicate. “It’s the magic that makes all these new properties possible,” says Ju. This is how the electrons in this special graphite behave, talking to each other to trigger surprising phenomena. This way of stacking graphite is only one of ten possible.

Graphene has the potential to be the new material in semiconductors

Graphene is a revolutionary material, two-dimensional and as thin as a carbon atom, obtained from carbon in hexagonal-shaped sheets. Discovered in the 1930s, its study was taken up again and Geim and Novoselov were awarded a Nobel Prize in 2010.

It has multiple applications in technology, construction and health, standing out in electronics for improving batteries and Internet speeds. It is strong, flexible, a heat conductor and would now have the potential to replace silicon in semiconductors, be an insulator or work with magnetism.

The implications are vast and, although we are in the early stages, The potential of this special graphite is enormous. From improving battery technology to revolutionizing electronics. The pencil, again, could be about to change our daily lives.