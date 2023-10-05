Assassin’s Creed is in an exciting time thanks to the imminent release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, it seems that this is not the only thing it is preparing, since apparently Ubisoft was recording something related to Assassin’s Creed in Mexico City.

Recently, Assassin’s Creed fans from Mexico discovered something incredible. It turns out that while they were walking through the streets of Mexico City they came across the filming of something that is apparently related to the franchise.

In images that were shared in Assassin’s Creed México, a Facebook group for fans of the series, we can see a subject in an assassin’s suit near a flea market in Mexico City. That’s not all, since in this flea market they also discovered watermelons decorated with the franchise’s logo.

Your eyes are not deceiving you: Assassin’s Creed in the market

What Assassin’s Creed content did you film in Mexico City?

So far, Ubisoft has not issued any comments on the matter, so we can only speculate. There is no clue that reveals what it could be and the possibilities are wide. It’s difficult for this to be a movie because plans for the Assassin’s Creed sequel were cancelled. On the other hand, it seems complicated for it to be a live-action Netflix series, since it is barely in pre-production.

People who saw the filming think it could be something important, will it be? For the moment we can only wait to find out.

At LEVEL UP we will keep an eye on it and will inform you when we know more about it.

And you, what do you think Ubisoft is preparing in Mexico City? Tell us what comes to mind!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on October 5, 2023. Follow this link for more news related to this new installment of Assassin’s Creed.

