If you’re tired of seeing ads on YouTube with almost every play, or messages telling you to uninstall your ad blocker, they’ve discovered A very simple and legal trick to disable ads on YouTube. Thank Windows Phone.

Until now I had turned a blind eye, but a few days ago Google has declared war on YouTube ad blockers, which many people have installed in their browser.

Some have started to crash or get stuck when there are ads, and when they work, YouTube displays a message saying that ad blockers are prohibited by the Terms of Service. But there is a very simple way to remove ads… using a Google tool.

This is how you can remove YouTube ads, thanks to Windows Phone

In recent times, and against all odds, several strategies aimed at making users see ads, or pay for accounts that they used for free, have surprisingly worked.

Netflix has achieved great success with the end of shared accounts, and its plans with ads. That’s why Disney+ clones its strategy on November 1. So Google has started pushing users to watch ads, or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

The problem is that for many users these ads are annoying because they appear in almost every video, and they do not want to pay another subscription.

There are many ways to remove ads from YouTube, but this weekend a new one was discovered, very easy to apply, and also legal. And curiously, it is related to Windows Phone.

It’s as simple as install a Chrome extension created by Googlellamada User-Agent Switcher for Chrome.

As Windows Central explains, this extension allows you to choose the User Agent that the browser uses. This agent is an HTTP header that identifies the operating system we are using.

Well, if we launch the extension and We select Windows Phone as the agent, all YouTube ads are automatically removed. And if something goes wrong, just select Windows 10, or whatever operating system you have, as the agent.

It is a kind of “poetic justice”, since One of the reasons for the failure of Windows Phone was YouTube. Google never wanted to create the YouTube app for Windows Phone, and rejected the one Microsoft created. So this seems like some kind of fun revenge from the grave.

The trick to remove YouTube ads, thanks to Windows Phone, works for now. Google will most likely end up overriding it somehow, so enjoy it while it lasts…