Glencoe, a peaceful Scottish valley that hides secrets among its mountains and waterfalls that date back more than 300 years. When thinking about a fireplace, the image of a crackling bonfire comes to mind, but who would have thought that under one of these, inside a pot, a treasure would rest. This is not a movie script, it is a revelation that has shaken the archaeological world.

According to National Geographic, Lucy Ankers, a student at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, was participating in some excavations in the summer when she discovered this hidden treasure. Imagine her surprise when she lifted a stone slab and found a pot, similar to the ones we might have in our kitchen, but with the shine of ancient coins inside.

Specialists indicate that these coins, 36 in total, made of silver and bronze, span from the late 16th century to the 1680s. It is fascinating to think that in our hand we could hold a coin that was contemporary with such iconic reigns as that of Elizabeth I or Charles II.

Not only that, some of them come from places as far away as France and the Spanish Netherlands, and even one that seems to have originated in the Papal States. And furthermore, the treasure is not only a display of wealth, but also carries with it a historical burden.

The Clan MacDonald Massacre

The discovery connects with a dark episode in Scottish history: the Glencoe massacre of 1692. At that time, the MacDonald clan, to which Alasdair Ruadh “Maclain” MacDonald – chief of the clan – belonged, became involved in political intrigues and, Unfortunately, in a bloody retaliation that ended the lives of several of its members.

In 1688, William of Orange took the English throne, displacing James II. This led to a series of uprisings known as the Jacobite Rebellions, in which James’s supporters attempted to restore him to the throne.

Guillermo offered a pardon to everyone Highland clans to swear allegiance before 1 January 1692. The chief of Clan MacDonald of Glencoe, Alasdair MacIain, attempted to swear allegiance before the deadline, but due to a series of unfortunate circumstances and delays, his oath was accepted several days after the deadline. established deadline.

Under William’s orders, a regiment of the British Army, led by Robert Campbell of Glenlyon, was quartered in Glencoe under the pretext of collecting back taxes. For two weeks, the MacDonalds gave them shelter and hospitality.

However, the soldiers were ordered to exterminate the MacDonald clan due to the delay in their chief’s oath of allegiance. In the early hours of February 13, they began attacking their hosts.

Approximately 38 men, women and children of the MacDonald clan died in the attack or in the flight from the valley. Many others died from cold and hunger after their homes were burned.

Thus, these artifacts offer a glimpse not only into the opulence of the clan chiefs, but also into the humbler stories of those who lived and worked in those lands and the Scottish-British conflict. This discovery is a reminder that sometimes history hides in the most unexpected corners, waiting for the right moment to be revealed and its story told.