We already knew its FPS and resolution a while ago and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us. And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who like this game on the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24, the FIFA replacement that we already have available.

EA Sports FC 24

It was confirmed that at its premiere it did not surpass Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-selling physical release of 2023 and that it debuted in first place in the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom, as well as that it sold 30% less than the last FIFA . Following this sales data, it now appears that a new error has been found in the title.

In EA Sports FC 24, some players have recently reported a mistake which generated unequal competition online. The problem occurred when players used the “Trickster+ Game Style” to modify your movements in the game.

With this style, the ball could stay attached to a player’s leg, allowing them to move around the field and score goals without the risk of an opponent stealing the ball. Players exploited this glitch to score easy wins online.

As a temporal solution, EA has completely disabled the Trickster+ style (Trickster style is available as an alternative). It’s unknown how long it will take to fix the issue, but EA plans to reintroduce the Trickster+ style in future updates. We’ll be alert.

In order to prevent this issue from occurring, we have temporarily removed the Trickster+ PlayStyle from Ultimate Team Player Items, they now have Trickster instead. Once this issue has been addressed in a future Title Update, we’ll be looking to add Trickster+ back to applicable… — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) October 20, 2023

You already know that the game was compared to FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch to see the graphic evolution between the two installments. Remember that recently we also received a comparison with other consoles and a gameplay from our YouTube channel. Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which replaces FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

