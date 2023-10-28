Mudkip is one of the most beloved starter Pokémon in the entire franchise.

Mudkip in the Pokémon anime enjoying the water

Join the conversation

Pokémon players and fans can be counted in the millions around the world, giving rise to the mere statistics of cases in which they have a natural talent for drawing, which goes hand in hand with many deciding to take to the most beloved Pokémon and give it a twist, being the initial Pokémon the ones that most often appear in these fanarts. And under this same premise, it has been seen that the latest news that they have brought us has been a fanart of Mudkip and his evolutionary line in human form.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To put it in context, it should be noted that Mudkip is a very common Pokémon in fanartssince we are not only talking about one of the most beloved water type Pokémon by Pokémon players, but, to make matters worse, it is about one of the best starter Pokémon at a competitive levelwhich could be seen in the third generation of Pokémon and partly in the sixth, in which this Pokémon directly dominated the fightingbeing something that only Incineroar has subsequently achieved.

Mudkip is one of the Water-type Pokémon most loved by fans

Be that as it may, knowing that we have already seen it in its version of Fire-type Pokémon, as well as with a fusion with Turtwig, the initial Grass-type Pokémon of Sinnoh, now it is the turn of the human version of Mudkip. And, as you can see below, the Reddit user known as Endifi has been in charge of showing Mudkip, Marshtomp and Swampert as if they were girlsthus giving a result quite close to the appearance of the Pokémon:

258 Mudkip – 260 Mega Swampert (OC) Mudkip was my first starter ever! I will always cherish that.

byu/endifi inpokemon

For the rest, it should be noted that although the last game in which Mudkip played the protagonist role was in the remakes of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, this Pokémon has been available in all subsequent generationsthus giving rise to the fact that with the imminent arrival of the second DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, The Indigo Disk, it is already confirmed that It will be possible to obtain it in the ninth generation along with the rest of all the franchise starters.

Join the conversation