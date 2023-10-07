Starfield has some of the most creative ships in the industry.

Starfield is a game in which we can explore all of outer space

Starfield is a title that has been achieved cross all kinds of borders within the scope of Xboxthus giving rise to the fact that there have been quite a few who have launched themselves headlong into this new space odyssey, which, in addition, has arrived exclusively at Microsoft and has managed to be a global success, since the latest figures that have been given report that the title has more than 10 million playersincluding the 63-year-old who claims it is one of the best video games of all time.

Be that as it may, it must be stated that one of the main attractions of the title is the possibility of creating all kinds of ships to travel the cosmos, giving rise to the fact that part of this concept was taken into account during development, since members of the team have confirmed that Starfield was planned with the idea that it would last a long time. time intentionally, and it seems that they have fulfilled this.

Starfield allows you to create all types of spaceships

Now, when talking about the development of these same ships, it must be said that we are seeing shapes of all kinds, thus giving rise to some users having made them with shapes of well-known elements of popular culture, such as Batman, Bulbasaur, Star Wars, among many other themes. However, the case of the Reddit user known as Ghosthunter1999 goes a little further, since this user has been in charge of create a starfield ship which perhaps has too many loading elements, giving rise to it having acquired a shape that is attracting attention among video game forums:

Having said all this, it must be said that Starfield is one of the most important video games of the year, giving way to many who are enjoying it. Therefore, remember that It is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC At the same time, it is also found in Xbox Game Pass in both its computer and console versions.

