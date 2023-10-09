We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates a curious means of transport capable of defeating enemies due to the missiles it is capable of launching.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, such as Ice or remote bombs. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

The creations that can be made with Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the game on May 12, Fans are already recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new ones regarding Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows you to merge all types of objects, creating true masterpieces, which can even be dangerous but also useful in titles.

In this case, Reddit user Wise_Mulberry1065 has shown in the following post how he has managed to create an air transport that is capable of launching missiles in a straight line that can hit enemies or even their entire bases. This is capable of move in the air obtaining a really curious and colorful result. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

Fighter jet with manually deployable missile and afterburner

byu/Wise_Mulberry1065 inHyruleEngineering

What do you think? Do you think it could have been created in a better way with a different design? We read you in the comments.

