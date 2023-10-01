This painting, which is known as the ruler of the trees, was an important contribution to the study of nature. However, recent studies have disproved the rule because it has exceptions and does not apply to all types of trees.

Leonardo da Vinci was the master behind iconic works such as The Last Supper and The Mona Lisa, he was a genius in multiple disciplines, from painting to anatomy and engineering.

But among his many contributions, there is one less known, but equally intriguing, which is the tree rulewhich has been part of scientific understanding for more than 500 years.

The Florentine polymath captured in his work, also known as branching rule, how to draw trees and explained their growth. According to this rule, The thickness of a branch or trunk is equal to the combined thickness of all the branches that come off it.

This revolutionary idea was widely accepted in the scientific community and has even helped model and understand the functioning of trees over the centuries. Since it seemed to explain in a simple way how the structure of the trunks developed.

New study refutes Leonardo da Vinci’s branching rule work

Public domain

However, science is constantly advancing, and the validity of this rule has recently been questioned. A study published by the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) has challenged Leonardo’s work, shedding light on the complexity of tree growth.

Two plant scientists, Stuart Sopp and Rubén Valbuena, from Bangor University in the United Kingdom and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden, respectively, led this research.

Their goal was to better understand how trees grow and how this affects their ability to transport water.as well as nutrients, from the roots to the leaves, and what they discovered was surprising.

While the rule of trees proposed by Leonardo da Vinci has been useful in understanding aspects such as metabolic scaling and wind resistance in trees, not applied consistently across all log types and it does not hold up at the microscopic level.

It should be noted that, to allow efficient transport of water and nutrients, a tree’s vascular system must maintain adequate hydraulic resistance. That is to say, the vascular channels must change their dimensions as they extend towards the extremities of the tree.

In this way, a denser network of capillaries is formed in relation to the surrounding plant tissue. This design allows optimizing the use of water and carbon in operation, in addition to the structure of the vascular system.

Sopp and Valbuena’s research not only challenges Leonardo’s rule, but also offers a new way to estimate tree biomass and carbon. This new indicator could facilitate the evaluation to confront climate change.

The study contributes new data to the theory of metabolic scaling, which explains how some plant characteristics, such as height, biomass, diameter and leaf area, vary depending on their size.