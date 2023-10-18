You now have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, in a recent interview with Nintendo developers, One of the biggest myths has been debunked: that the game is based on the successful animated film. Although both projects were in development at the same time, the development team has confirmed that it had no influence on the character designs.

Instead, they focused on surpassing New Super Mario Bros.’s 3D models and creating characters with richer facial expressions and more animated movements. Although the movie and the game were not interconnected, The developers were aware that the success of the film would attract new players to the title, so they made an effort to create more detailed characters.

These were his words:

In this game, Mario and his friends have richer facial expressions and each character’s movements are more lively. I imagine the Super Mario Bros. movie had some influence on the development. It was like this? Sato: We often get asked about the movie’s influence on the game, but we didn’t hear anything about the movie’s content during development. I think Tezuka-san and Kondo-san were the only members here who knew the details. I see. So the new objects have no relation to the movie? Sato: That’s how it is. New Super Mario Bros. was the first 2D Mario game to use 3D models. The adoption of 3D models was a natural change and was considered a significant evolution in 2006 when it was launched. In addition to the visual changes we incorporated back then, we wanted to implement more attractive and functional ways of using 3D models in this 2D platformer. Therefore, at an early stage of development, we set ourselves the goal of finding out how this could be achieved. Tezuka: During development, we didn’t know when the movie would be released, but we were sure that some people would play because they had seen the movie. That’s why we were conscious of creating a game that would not disappoint you. Thus, for this game we spent a lot of budget and time creating the characters with even more care and attention and in greater detail.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think about the subject? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

