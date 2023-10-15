They have created wireless, battery-free electronic stickers, capable of measuring the force exerted by one object on another, and that is how they work.

Engineers at the University of California, San Diego, have revealed a breakthrough in being able to develop electronic stickers wireless and battery-free devices capable of measuring the force exerted by one object on another.

It is stickers They are based on the components of a capacitor just a few millimeters thick and an RFID radio frequency identification sticker, which can be read wirelessly using a radio signal.

They then found a way to integrate these two components so that they can measure the force applied by the object and thus communicate that information wirelessly to the RFID reader.

This capacitor is made of a polymer sheet inserted between two conductive copper strips and when an external force is applied, the polymer compresses bringing these copper strips closer together and increasing the electrical charge of the capacitor.

This increase in electrical charge changes the signal transmitted by the tag, and then the reader RFID It measures these changes remotely and translates them into a specific magnitude of applied force.

Basically the operation is as follows: the RFID tag works at low power by transmitting radio signals through backscatter, then it receives radio signals from the RFID reader, modifies the signal through electrical changes induced by the capacitor and then reflects the modified signals to the reader. that decodes them and translates them into applied energy.

In this way the tag works practically without energy, it is wireless, without batteries and can be used in small spaces.

Some uses of this type of stickers are to improve the experience of virtual and augmented reality, make biomedical devices smarter, monitor the safety of industrial equipment and even provide robots with a sense of touch to improve their precision. .

“These force stickers could make technology more intelligent, interactive and intuitive,” said Dinesh Bharadia, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC San Diego’s Jacobs School of Engineering.

“Humans, by nature, have an inherent ability to sense force. This allows us to seamlessly interact with our environment and allows doctors to perform delicate surgical procedures. Providing this force-sensing capability to electronic devices and medical implants could be a game-changer for many industries,” they add.

They also comment that these electronic stickers can be produced at low cost, since each sticker costs less than two dollars.