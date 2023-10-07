Fans are capable of anything with the many Pokémon that exist.

Bulbasaur is the Grass-type starter we had in the first generation

Maybe at the beginning of the saga and until recent years Bulbasaur was the outcast of the initial threebeing that it is known by many that Squirtle and Charmander were the most chosen by the players of that time and by those who enjoyed their remakes during the third generation, leaving Bulbasaur on the floor despite the fact that He was and is the best of the three in combat.

Now, the passage of time has ended up giving Bulbasaur the status it deserves, and today it is a very beloved Pokémon as different recent popularity polls have shown that put him ahead of the two already mentioned, being Charizard the only one who surpasses him. And it is precisely for this reason that no one should be surprised that it is common to see him as the protagonist in different fan works, giving rise to the fact that one has created a version of Bulbasaur for each season of the year.

This would be the thematic variants of Bulbasaur for each season of the year

It is a custom among the Pokémon community to create different fanarts of these creatures**, one of the most recent cases being that of the human version of Elekid, we can see that the Reddit user known as MissMaana has been in charge of designing using of the well-known hama beads a total of four plates of Bulbasaur in which we can see the initial Plant type with spring, summer, autumn and winter themes, and the seed that it carries on its back gives it a lot of play. You can take a look at it below:

For the rest, it only remains to mention that although Bulbasaur is not available in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple In the base game, the truth is that we will soon be able to see the Plant-type starter in the lands of Paldea, since last August the return of all the franchise’s starters was confirmed in the DLC of El Disco Índigo, the which will be available sometime this winter exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

